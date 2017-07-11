Earthquake off South Island, NZ

Update: 8:18PM AN earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale took place off the coast of the New Zealand south island this evening.
The offshore earthquake which took place at a depth of 34 km
did not trigger a tsunami warning.
According to the Geoscience Australia, the earthquake was
located off the west coast of the South Island, 49.12 degrees South and 164.50 degrees
East.
The North West Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Ewa Beach
in Hawaii issued the following, "Based on all available data, a destructive
Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii."