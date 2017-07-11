Earthquake off South Island, NZ

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The location of tonights earthquake. Picture: North West Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre

Update: 8:18PM AN earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale took place off the coast of the New Zealand south island this evening.

The offshore earthquake which took place at a depth of 34 km did not trigger a tsunami warning.

According to the Geoscience Australia, the earthquake was located off the west coast of the South Island, 49.12 degrees South and 164.50 degrees East.

The North West Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Ewa Beach in Hawaii issued the following, "Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii."