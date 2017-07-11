Fiji Time: 9:01 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Earthquake off South Island, NZ

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Update: 8:18PM AN earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale took place off the coast of the New Zealand south island this evening.

The offshore earthquake which took place at a depth of 34 km did not trigger a tsunami warning.

According to the Geoscience Australia, the earthquake was located off  the west coast of the South  Island, 49.12 degrees South and 164.50 degrees East.

The North West Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Ewa Beach in Hawaii issued the following, "Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63390.6149
JPY 56.635053.6350
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68210.6491
AUD 0.64920.6242
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM: People fear SODELPA
  2. A-G to stand by PM
  3. Gavoka takes a swipe at Koya
  4. Man, 73, jailed for rape
  5. Couple hurt in dispute
  6. Cabbie stabbed
  7. Gukisuva takes on role
  8. Zavyer needs your help
  9. More Tests
  10. House debates national budget

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  10. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)