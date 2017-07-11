Second GPH chef to get Le Cordon Bleu award

Update: 4:12PM A CHEF at the Grand Pacific Hotel has completed a second rare feat for Fijian chefs after completing studies at the world renowned culinary institute Le Cordon Bleu.
Walking in the footsteps of another GPH chef, Amrita Chand
graduated on Friday from the institute's Wellington, New Zealand campus and
took home the celebrated Joie de Vivre award.
Ms Chand, a 28 year old demi chef was able to study Le
Cordon Bleu New Zealand for three months on a 2017 WWF-Pacific Sustainable
Seafood Project scholarship.
Le Cordon Bleu said the "Joie de Vivre" award is "presented
to a student or two who has shown and demonstrated great acts of kindness and a
willingness to go above and beyond what is expected."
According to a media statement from WWF, the Sustainable
Seafood Project is a partnership between WWF-New Zealand, WWF-Pacific, Le
Cordon Bleu New Zealand Institute and the New Zealand Aid Programme.
"The primary aim of this project is securing food, fisheries
and a sustainable seafood future in Fiji," the WWF said.
Ms Chand said the training opportunity had inspired her to
bring new techniques back and to substitute imported seafood with local species
instead.
"My favourite ingredient is fish which is great because we
have a lot of tasty seafood in Fiji and paired with chili and garlic would
make a delicious Fijian dish, like Kokoda. I'm also keen to create a new recipe
for a fish pie," Ms Chand said.
In 2016, another GPH chef, Avikash Singh won the same award
when he completed the same course at Le Cordon Bleu.
