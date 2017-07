/ Front page / News

Update: 3:41PM THE MAN involved in a head on collision between a 12-wheeler truck and a rental van at noon today has died bringing to 31 the road death toll for the year.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the victim was a 34 year old man of Valelevu who was returning from Nadi.

"The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital but was later pronounced dead on arrival," Ms Naisoro said.

"The truck driver also sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment."