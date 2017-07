/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police officers at the scene of a head on collission at Naimataga just outside Lami earlier today. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 2:53PM THE driver of a seven seater van was rushed to hospital this hour following a head on collision with a 12 wheeler truck at Naimataga near Lami at noon today.

Witnesses said the man was driving towards Suva when he tried to overtake three vehicles at once.

The van, a rental was completely destroyed in the impact of the accident.

Fire Rescue successfully removed the accident victim an hour after the accident.

Police traffic officers are at the scene investigating.