JICA gets Green Fund nod

Update: 1:41PM JAPAN International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been approved as an accredited entity for the Green Climate Fund (GCF) at the 17th GCF Board meeting held in the Republic of Korea last week.

The approval will provide JICA access to GCF grants in order to implement projects to address climate change in developing countries such as Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Nauru and the other Pacific Island Countries.

Through the activities that will be undertaken by JICA to combat climate change, Japan�s public and private support through GCF resources will be expected to further increase.

The Green Climate Fund is a new global fund for supporting reduction of greenhouse gases (mitigation) and addressing climate change (adaption) in developing countries.