Passenger charged for stabbing taxi driver

REPEKA NASIKO
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Update: 1:37PM POLICE has charged a 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a taxi driver last Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the alleged incident occurred in Lautoka when the accused hired the 30-year-old victim's taxi.

Upon reaching Ratu Kamisese Mara Road in Field 40, he allegedly stabbed the driver.

She said the suspect fled the scene but was later caught by police investigators.

He will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today as the victim remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.








