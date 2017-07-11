The murder inquiry

/ Front page / News

POLICE did not have any clue

more than five weeks after this

particular murder.

But when they did receive information, it led to the case being solved within days with all suspects rounded up and charged.

It was the murder of a 19-year-old carrier driver, who was trying to make enough money to supplement his family's income.

The victim was known to the killers, who had initially planned to rob him and take his vehicle away and sell it to someone one of the four reportedly knew.

But after robbing him, the four young men

at that time decided to kill him as leaving him alive would mean them getting

into trouble with the law.

For the past two weeks, The Fiji Times took a look back at the murder, how investigations were carried out by police and the motive.

As we wrap up the three part series today, we look at the conviction of the four men and what it meant for the police investigating team.

HE never looked back after successfully solving the murder at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi more than two decades ago.

Police detective Dharmen Chandra took the case up personally and presented the best police docket that he could.

Mr Chandra, a former police officer now residing in the US, did the depositions and tendered them in court during the Preliminary Paper Inquiry.

It was a case that took police officers in Nadi a few weeks to solve as they did not have any clue straight after the murder.

The body of Mohammed Faiyaz, 19, was found lying at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi by two people jogging there about 6am on January 6, 1994.

After learning that he was a carrier driver, police started investigations to locate his van, which was found abandoned at Legalega in Nadi.

With more than five weeks gone after the discovery of the victim's body, police officers were still clueless and doing their best to find a breakthrough.

There was hope when someone called the Nadi Police Station more than five weeks after the murder and informed that a possible suspect was at the Nadi bus stand waiting for a bus to go to Suva.

Mr Chandra, who was on duty at that time, went to the bus stand with another officer and picked up the possible suspect, whose description had been given to police.

Upon questioning, the young men told police everything, which resulted in the arrest of his three accomplices, who were all interrogated and charged with murder.

It was not until March 20, 1996 when the case went on trial at the High Court in Lautoka, one that I recall covering at that time.

The then Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Josaia Naigulevu had prosecuted the trial, which lasted for nine weeks and ended with the conviction and sentencing of the four young men.

During the trial, a voir dire (trial within a trial) was held as a result of objections made by the defence in relation to the confessional statements and it lasted about two and a half weeks.

At the end of the trial within a trial, Judge Justice Sarvada Nand Sadal found that the statements given by the accused persons had been given freely and were therefore admissible in evidence.

In a report to the Director CID after the case had been dealt with, Mr Naigulevu said the State called 48 witnesses in the main trial and 30 during the voir dire.

"The number of witnesses perhaps reflected not only our endeavour to strengthen isolated pieces of circumstantial evidence available to us but also the extensive allegations made against police officers," he said in the report.

"The allegations ranged from fabrication, an 'assortment' of assault, many of which were fairly novel and could only be attributed to certain kind of motive, and oppression.

"It was interesting to note how some of these implicated a number of officers who were not on duty or present at the station at the times they were alleged to have carried out the assaults."

Mr Naigulevu also wrote that after the summing up of the case by Justice Sadal, the assessors returned with a unanimous verdict of guilty against all the four accused persons.

Justice Sadal accepted the assessors decision and he convicted the four men and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

"In relation to the police investigation and their conduct during the course of the trial, we can only commend them," wrote Mr Naigulevu.

"We would like to especially commend the investigating officer DC 1576 Dharmen Chandra who was able to put together an exemplary record of the investigation.

"The presentation of the docket and the deposition were themselves reflection of the work he put in.

"Both records had been shown to participants of senior police training course at the Nasova academy and the Western Division.

"It is important to note as well that although he was only a constable, he had been given a very serious case to investigate and he had demonstrated that he was ready to take up greater responsibilities.

"We would therefore like to commend him for his effort in this case and would not hesitate in supporting any recommendation for a promotion," Mr Naigulevu wrote in the letter to the Director CID then.

Some other police officers who were involved in the investigations were also commended by the DPP's office.

"This case was my real breakthrough as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Department and I never looked back from there," said Mr Chandra.

After the Wailoaloa Beach murder case, Mr Chandra investigated other murder cases in the Nadi area and also after he was transferred to Suva.

For the man from Bulileka in Labasa, solving the Wailoaloa Beach murder was a stepping stone to other big cases that came his way.

He was given a commendation certificate by the then divisional police commander Western, Senior Superintendent of Police Govind Raju.

* The four men who killed Mr Faiyaz are believed to be out in the community now after serving their prison sentences for murder.

