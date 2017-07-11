Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dates set for murder trial

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

THE trial dates for a man accused of killing his partner at their home on November 1, 2009 has been set from May 15 to June 8 next year.

Imshad Izrar Ali appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday charged with one count of murder. State lawyer Siteri Navia told the court the prosecution would call 25 witnesses for trial proper.

Mr Ali is being represented by Namrata Mishra of the Legal Aid Commission.

Ms Mishra yesterday asked the court for a one-month trial because the case was an important case and she did not want to rush it.

Mr Ali is alleged to have been hiding in India for the past two years when he was wanted in Fiji for the alleged murder of kindergarten teacher Rajeshni Sharma.

Ms Sharma was found dead at her Howell Rd, Suva, flat on November 2, 2009.

The same year, Mr Ali was arrested and charged with the alleged murder of Ms Sharma, but he was later released on bail by the court on medical grounds.

Since then, he went into hiding in India until his arrest by New Delhi Police on September 18, 2014.

He has been further remanded in custody.

He will reappear in court on August 10.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63390.6149
JPY 56.635053.6350
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68210.6491
AUD 0.64920.6242
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G to stand by PM
  2. PM: People fear SODELPA
  3. Gavoka takes a swipe at Koya
  4. Man, 73, jailed for rape
  5. Couple hurt in dispute
  6. Cabbie stabbed
  7. Gukisuva takes on role
  8. Zavyer needs your help
  9. House debates national budget
  10. Health challenges

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  6. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)