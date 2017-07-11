Dates set for murder trial

/ Front page / News

THE trial dates for a man accused of killing his partner at their home on November 1, 2009 has been set from May 15 to June 8 next year.

Imshad Izrar Ali appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday charged with one count of murder. State lawyer Siteri Navia told the court the prosecution would call 25 witnesses for trial proper.

Mr Ali is being represented by Namrata Mishra of the Legal Aid Commission.

Ms Mishra yesterday asked the court for a one-month trial because the case was an important case and she did not want to rush it.

Mr Ali is alleged to have been hiding in India for the past two years when he was wanted in Fiji for the alleged murder of kindergarten teacher Rajeshni Sharma.

Ms Sharma was found dead at her Howell Rd, Suva, flat on November 2, 2009.

The same year, Mr Ali was arrested and charged with the alleged murder of Ms Sharma, but he was later released on bail by the court on medical grounds.

Since then, he went into hiding in India until his arrest by New Delhi Police on September 18, 2014.

He has been further remanded in custody.

He will reappear in court on August 10.