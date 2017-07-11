Mother found guilty, awaits fate

/ Front page / News

A 40-YEAR-OLD mother, who allegedly murdered her unnamed baby after giving birth in 2011 will know her fate today, when Justice Riyaz Hamza delivers his judgment in the case.

Vika Kelekele Laliqavoka is charged with one count of murder.

After their deliberations yesterday, the three assessors returned with a unanimous guilty opinion for the accused in the High Court at Suva.

The alleged incident happened on July 18, 2011, at Cunningham in Suva.

It is alleged that between 5pm and 6pm on the said date, the accused gave birth to a male child inside the bathroom at her sister's place.

In his summing up, Justice Hamza said during the alleged offence, the baby was alleged to have proceeded from the accused's body and fell on the floor.

It is alleged that Ms Laliqavoka pressed her baby's nose and tapped his cheeks. However, he did not respond. The court heard that she admitted in her caution interview that she allegedly wrapped her baby in a cloth, placed him inside a brown bag which she then went to place outside their home.

Bail has been extended for the accused.