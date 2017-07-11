Fiji Time: 1:27 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Negligence charge couple acquitted

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

A COUPLE charged with allegedly causing the death of their 17-month-old baby through negligence walked out of the High Court in Suva free yesterday.

Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera.

They were found not guilty of manslaughter and were acquitted accordingly.

The two were alleged to have been issued with a medical referral for their son from the Sawanikula Health Centre in the upper reaches of Naitasiri to CWM Hospital in Suva.

However, the parents instead went to attend a traditional reconciliation ceremony, which they believed would cure their son's sickness and did not take him to hospital.

In his judgment, Justice Perera said he found the nurse's evidence on informing Ms Vitalina of her baby's condition as inconsistent.

He said her evidence was not credible and unreliable.

"Considering all the evidence in this case, I am not satisfied that the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that the second accused's conduct in this case amounts to criminal negligence," Justice Perera said.

"I am not satisfied that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the conduct of the first accused amounts to a negligent breach of duty owed towards the deceased that warrants criminal punishment."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63390.6149
JPY 56.635053.6350
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68210.6491
AUD 0.64920.6242
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G to stand by PM
  2. PM: People fear SODELPA
  3. Gavoka takes a swipe at Koya
  4. Man, 73, jailed for rape
  5. Couple hurt in dispute
  6. Cabbie stabbed
  7. Gukisuva takes on role
  8. Zavyer needs your help
  9. House debates national budget
  10. Health challenges

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  6. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)