Negligence charge couple acquitted

A COUPLE charged with allegedly causing the death of their 17-month-old baby through negligence walked out of the High Court in Suva free yesterday.

Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera.

They were found not guilty of manslaughter and were acquitted accordingly.

The two were alleged to have been issued with a medical referral for their son from the Sawanikula Health Centre in the upper reaches of Naitasiri to CWM Hospital in Suva.

However, the parents instead went to attend a traditional reconciliation ceremony, which they believed would cure their son's sickness and did not take him to hospital.

In his judgment, Justice Perera said he found the nurse's evidence on informing Ms Vitalina of her baby's condition as inconsistent.

He said her evidence was not credible and unreliable.

"Considering all the evidence in this case, I am not satisfied that the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that the second accused's conduct in this case amounts to criminal negligence," Justice Perera said.

"I am not satisfied that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the conduct of the first accused amounts to a negligent breach of duty owed towards the deceased that warrants criminal punishment."