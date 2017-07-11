Fiji Time: 1:27 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Gukisuva takes on role

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

LOCAL entrepreneur Liga Gukisuva has been appointed the champion for the Life is for Living campaign.

It is a campaign created by Lifeline Fiji in its bid to create awareness on suicide prevention in the country.

The Life for Living campaign was launched yesterday and would continue until World Suicide Prevention Day, which is celebrated globally on September 10.

Organisation program director Jeremaia Merekula said the campaign would promote the organisation's toll free number, which so far had received 2900 calls of which 40 per cent of callers were those who were at high risk of completing suicide.

Mr Merekula said five per cent of the callers were those who had made plans to complete suicide, but decided to make one last call for help and 76 per cent of callers were males.

He said the second aspect of the campaign was to provide a platform for the organisation to reach out to more Fijians to build emotional resilience and create awareness on the various services available to Fijians.

Meanwhile, Mr Gukisuva said the tagline You Matter, which is one of the hashtags associated with the campaign, was something people should continue to share with one another.

"I would like to use my network and those I can influence to be part of the journey. When the invitation came through, I never had second thoughts, and the tagline #YouMatter is something I am very passionate about," he said.

"We all have a purpose in life, and one of the things that I value and one of the things that I do and I do best is my passion for the vanua, things I can do to make an impact on the different organisations and events I am involved in."








