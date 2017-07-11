Tsunami plan upgrade

/ Front page / News

THE upgrade and instalment of Fiji's tsunami warning siren network is expected to be completed by October this year, says Pacific Community (SPC) deputy director general Dr Audrey Aumua.

The proposed areas for the stationing of the new five tsunami sirens are Vatuwaqa in Suva, Civic House, Police Mobile Unit at Nasinu 8 Miles, Nepani, Nasinu, and the Pacific Theological College at Nasese.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Malakai Finau said Government was still working on the review of the Fiji Response Plan.