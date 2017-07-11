Fiji Time: 1:27 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Couple hurt in dispute

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

A HUSBAND and wife are admitted in hospital after a heated domestic dispute last weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police were continuing investigations into the incident.

Ms Naisoro said police responded to a case of breaching Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO), where the suspect allegedly injured his wife with a hunting spear.

"We are conducting an investigation with regards to the attack on the woman, damaging property and resisting arrest. The incident took place in Siberia, Labasa."

It is understood that the wife wounded her husband with a knife.

Ms Naisoro urged people to refrain from fighting as a means of addressing domestic disputes.

"There are institutions out there that help couples to address their differences and talk about issues they face," she said.








