Alleged assault lands baby in ICU

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

A ONE-MONTH-OLD baby sustained serious injuries and is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, while his mother was treated and sent home after an alleged assault involving her husband, who is also the baby's father.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the baby and his mother sustained injuries after being allegedly assaulted on Saturday night in Tavua.

"It is alleged that a 24-year-old suspect, who is the 22-year-old victim's husband and the child's father, came home drunk and started an argument whereby he assaulted her and in the process seriously injured their one-month-old baby," she said.

"He remains in custody as investigations continue."

Ms Naisoro said it was important that people who consumed alcohol did so in a responsible manner.

"Members of the public are being urged to be mindful of the consequences the excessive consumption of alcohol can have on the safety of their loved ones."

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the number of formal indictments (Information) for assault causing actual bodily harm filed in the High Courts of Fiji for the month of June this year totalled four.








