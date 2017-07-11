Family support a source of strength for twins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, cadets Prishika and Rishika Nand. Picture: SUPPLIED

TAVUA twins, Rishika and Prishika Nand, 21, drew strength from each other and their family to complete the gruelling six-month Fiji Police Force basic recruits course yesterday.

The duo, from Qalela, have also been selected to undertake a 38-month cadet program which could see the Tavua girls being commissioned as inspectors, if they successfully complete the course.

"Our parents have been supportive from the time we marched in for the basic recruits course and now that we will be required to be away for up to three years for the cadet training, they continue to show their support from Tavua", said cadet Prishika.

"From a young age, we have always desired the same things," her sister shared.

"Academically, we also pursued the same field of study and when the opportunity came to be a part of the Fiji Police Force, we jumped at the chance."

The Nand sisters are part of the 23 cadets, who will undergo theoretical and pragmatic on the job-training aimed at developing officers for leadership roles at an early stage of their career.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho reminded the cadets of the challenges they would face during their training.

"It is imperative that you leave everything aside and focus on what is ahead of you because this really is a once in a life time opportunity," he said.

The 23 cadet officers will be based in the Western Division and if successful, will be commissioned as inspectors at the end of the 38 months of training.

Twelve cadets in the program are female officers, while eleven are male.