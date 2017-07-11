Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Cabbie stabbed

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

A LAUTOKA man has been taken into police custody in relation to a stabbing incident at Field 40 new subdivision last Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a suspect was taken in by Lautoka police for questioning after a vicious attack on a cab driver.

"A taxidriver was allegedly stabbed by a man who had hired his taxi and upon reaching Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara Rd, the suspect committed the offence," she said.

"We have a suspect in custody and the victim is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital."

Ms Naisoro said the taxidriver received wounds in his rib cage area.

Fiji Taxi Association Lautoka branch president Raben Bhan Singh said people should respect taxidrivers.

"Our members are trying their best to provide good service to the public," he said.

"We just ask that people respect them for trying to earn an honest living.

"We are also asking the public to remember that taxidrivers are husbands, fathers and grandfathers. Please treat them with respect."








