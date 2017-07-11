Fiji Time: 1:27 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Zavyer needs your help

Margaret Wise
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

ZAVYER Ibn Muaaz does not eat much and tips the scale at a third of the weight of a normal eight-month-old infant.

He does not eat much because he develops breathing problems two minutes into breastfeeding, his mother, Farhana Nisha reported.

Baby Zavyer suffers from a complex congenital cyanotic heart disease and his family is pleading with the public for financial assistance to assist with the cost of surgery overseas.

Ms Nisha said her first born had been turning blue when he cried.

"With assistance we hope he can have surgery as soon as possible," she said.

"He feeds for two minutes and then he runs short of breath, recently he has not been eating much."

Farzana Magnus of the Children's Heart Foundation said they were doing their best to assist with the evacuation of Zavyer, who lived in Nadi with his parents.

She urged the public to help the family with the fundraising efforts as there were many costs involved because of the complexity of the infant's condition.

Those wishing to assist Zavyer can email the foundation on fijichf@gmail.com or contact the family on telephone number 9241108.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63390.6149
JPY 56.635053.6350
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68210.6491
AUD 0.64920.6242
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G to stand by PM
  2. PM: People fear SODELPA
  3. Gavoka takes a swipe at Koya
  4. Man, 73, jailed for rape
  5. Couple hurt in dispute
  6. Cabbie stabbed
  7. Gukisuva takes on role
  8. Zavyer needs your help
  9. House debates national budget
  10. Health challenges

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  6. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)