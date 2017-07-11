Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man, 73, jailed for rape

Margaret Wise
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

A 73-YEAR-OLD man, who raped his feeble neighbour after tying her waist with a rope and dragging her to his home, will have to serve five years of his eight-year jail term before being considered for parole.

High Court in Lautoka judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said it was sad Ami Chand had to spend his twilight years in prison but the punishment was meant to serve as a deterrent to others from committing such "an abhorrent crime".

The woman's husband worked as a labourer and the family lived in a dwelling annexed to Chand's house.

Her husband was not at home on the day in question.

She was alone at home with her two daughters, one of whom saw Chand fondle her breasts while she was cooking roti.

Justice Aluthge said with no adult in the house at the time, Chand had exploited the vulnerability of the woman.

He said Chand also threatened to strangle her if she reported the incident to anybody.

He said Chand, who is 40 years older than the victim, was also insensitive to the fact that her daughters were at home at the time.

Justice Aluthge said although Chand was a first offender and had sought forgiveness, the court had no option but to send him to prison.

"Rape is prevalent in Fiji and has to be eliminated. The offenders must be punished to denounce such crimes and to send a clear message to the community."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63390.6149
JPY 56.635053.6350
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68210.6491
AUD 0.64920.6242
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G to stand by PM
  2. PM: People fear SODELPA
  3. Gavoka takes a swipe at Koya
  4. Man, 73, jailed for rape
  5. Couple hurt in dispute
  6. Cabbie stabbed
  7. Gukisuva takes on role
  8. Zavyer needs your help
  9. House debates national budget
  10. Health challenges

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  6. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)