Ratu Wiliame: Make good use of budget

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Wiliame. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

TUI Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has challenged his people to make good use of the 2017-2018 National Budget by obtaining assistance already allocated with government ministries.

Ratu Wiliame said one of the areas they could make use of was the cultivation of idle land in the Macuata Province.

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Regional Development have had increases and this includes the Ministry of Sugar so people should make use of these assistance," he said.

"It is a very good budget and one that will economically empower people especially the people of Vanua Levu.

Government also has assistance programs for landowners to develop their land and that is why I believe the landowners should make use of this initiative."

Ratu Wiliame described the budget as one that had captured the aspects of development in the North.

"It also targets resource owners where the assistance are aimed at helping landowners utilise their resources turning it into income generating assets," he said.

"But then again, it's up to the people to make use of it because the Government has provided everything to help develop communities.

"And it's also encouraging to see a lot of interest about the budget in the communities with different views as well which is expected."

Ratu Wiliame said he had contacted his chiefs and people to inform them about opportunities they could make use of through the budget. "There is growth in the North, no doubt about that and a classic example is the better roads we have."