Spawning aggregation sites decline

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fish that aggregate for the purpose of spawning like the Kawakawa and Donu in the picture have been overfished in the Mali Passage. Picture SUPPLIED.

TEN other grouper spawning aggregation sites along the Great Sea Reef have declined over the years.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said a study they did along the reef through an underwater visual census survey confirmed that the Mali passage grouper aggregations sites were now non-functional and no longer formed because of overfishing.

Mr Koroilavesau said all stakeholders could give their best effort to try and revive the aggregation of kawakawa at the Mali passage but it would be very difficult.

"This would only be possible if we completely stop fishing that site for at least the next 10 to 15 years by undertaking proactive and effective enforcement, formulating a conservation and management plan for kawakawa on these sites," he said.

"We also need to close the export market and only trade locally but outside of the annual spawning aggregation season from June to September.

"The major exporter for grouper is located 10 minutes boat drive from the passage and so you will see the challenge that we have there at Mali, across Macuata and across the three provinces on Vanua Levu. More awareness is needed in communities on the importance of managing our fish stock," he said.