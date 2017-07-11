FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER got this from a contributor who thought it was a good laugh.

A farmer lived on a quiet rural highway.

But a new expressway bypass meant an alarming increase in traffic. In fact, it was so heavy and so fast that his chickens were being run over at a rate of three a day.

So he called the sheriff's office and said, "You've got to do something about these people driving so fast and killing all of my chickens".

So the next day the sheriff went out and put up a sign that read "SLOW: SCHOOL CROSSING". Three days later the farmer called again and said, "You've got to do something about these drivers. The School Crossing sign seems to make them go faster."

So, again, the sheriff went out and put up a new sign "SLOW: CHILDREN AT PLAY".

No good. So the farmer calls again ... and again, every day for three weeks, but the sheriff just doesn't have time to put up signs every week.

Finally, the farmer calls and says he has taken care of the problem.

So, the sheriff drives out to the farmer's house, and there on the edge of the road, he sees a new sign. It's a whole sheet of plywood. And written in large yellow letters are the words "SLOW: NUDIST COLONY".