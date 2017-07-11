Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

BEACHCOMBER got this from a contributor who thought it was a good laugh.

A farmer lived on a quiet rural highway.

But a new expressway bypass meant an alarming increase in traffic. In fact, it was so heavy and so fast that his chickens were being run over at a rate of three a day.

So he called the sheriff's office and said, "You've got to do something about these people driving so fast and killing all of my chickens".

So the next day the sheriff went out and put up a sign that read "SLOW: SCHOOL CROSSING". Three days later the farmer called again and said, "You've got to do something about these drivers. The School Crossing sign seems to make them go faster."

So, again, the sheriff went out and put up a new sign "SLOW: CHILDREN AT PLAY".

No good. So the farmer calls again ... and again, every day for three weeks, but the sheriff just doesn't have time to put up signs every week.

Finally, the farmer calls and says he has taken care of the problem.

So, the sheriff drives out to the farmer's house, and there on the edge of the road, he sees a new sign. It's a whole sheet of plywood. And written in large yellow letters are the words "SLOW: NUDIST COLONY".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63390.6149
JPY 56.635053.6350
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68210.6491
AUD 0.64920.6242
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G to stand by PM
  2. PM: People fear SODELPA
  3. Gavoka takes a swipe at Koya
  4. Man, 73, jailed for rape
  5. Couple hurt in dispute
  6. Cabbie stabbed
  7. Gukisuva takes on role
  8. Zavyer needs your help
  9. House debates national budget
  10. Health challenges

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  6. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)