PM: People fear SODELPA

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

THE people fear Social Democratic Liberal Party if they form the next government.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said this in Parliament yesterday as he interjected Opposition Leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa's comment that the people of Fiji still lived in fear.

"They fear SODELPA if it forms the next government," said Mr Bainimarama.

Ro Teimumu said the people feared the draconian acts that had not been revised by the Government.

She said the Media Industry Development Act, the Public Order Act and the Electoral Act were heavily bureaucratic.

Ro Teimumu also outlined that while the 2017-2018 National Budget focused on other non-important sectors, students in some schools were still living in tents after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"This is unprecedented. No other government has delayed this (building schools)," she said.

She also said that more consideration should also be given to the health care of people living with disabilities.

The Opposition Leader also highlighted the need for adequate funding to remove derelict vessels from the Suva Harbour as it posed risk to the other ships that enter the harbour.

She also outlined the need for Government to reduce the cost of consumables used by kidney patients for dialysis treatments.








