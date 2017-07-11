Health challenges

/ Front page / News

HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar says she cannot deny Fiji continues to face challenges in ensuring Fijians receive convenient and timely access to the high-quality outpatient and inpatient services.

But Ms Akbar believes the $321.2 million allocated to the ministry in the 2017-2018 National Budget would enable the ministry to accelerate the pace of positive changes.

She said the national network of hospitals, health centres and nursing stations was a valuable asset and would be fixed.

"In some instances, I have been disappointed by the poor state of buildings where we expect our staff to work and our patients to be treated," she said.

"I have made no secret of my wish to tackle the backlog of repairs and maintenance in buildings and equipment."

Ms Akbar said she was happy that the budget provided almost $4m to support the upgrade and maintenance of urban hospitals and institutional quarters such as staff housing.

She said she was aware that the population in some parts of the country was growing rapidly and the health services needed to keep up with those changes.

"In some places, older facilities are no longer fit-for-purpose. That is why the budget provides funds totalling more than $27m for new or extended hospitals and health centers in Makoi, Ba, Navosa, Nakasi and Rotuma together with extension of the Maternity Unit in Suva's CWM Hospital."

She said such investments would reduce congestion in waiting areas and provide facilities that local communities can be proud of. She said the budget also provided funding for additional 150 doctors and 200 nurses, which would greatly improve the doctor/nurse population ratio.