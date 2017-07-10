Peer review begins

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:22PM PEER reviews gained political support from Pacific Leaders through the Forum Compact which emerged from the 2009 Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Cairns.

And this week the first in a series of peer reviews looking at gender and human rights policies and programmes in Pacific Islands Countries gets underway in Nauru.

The Nauru Gender and Human Rights Peer Review will be held between beginning today to July 14 with a women led peer review team comprising the Government of Tonga Principal Economist, Ma�u �Alipate Leha, Fiji House of Sarah � Anglican Diocese of Polynesia�s Tupou Vere, and the Forum Secretariat�s Gender Issues Officer Seema Naidu.

As part of the review, a workshop on assessing human rights and gender equality commitments in national and sector plans and budgets will be held with key government sectors on Tuesday 11 July.

A national stakeholder consultation will be held on Thursday 13 July.

The Human Rights and Gender Peer Review supported by the European Union (EU) and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, will examine good practices, identify barriers, and provide solutions toward integrating gender and human rights commitments into national development plans, planning processes and budget cycles.

Dame Meg Taylor, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum said gender equality and human rights are foundational values for the Pacific region that we collectively aspire to upholding.

�These peer reviews are part of our work under the Forum Compact and they are based on the idea that we can learn a lot from our Pacific neighbours. We have experienced people across the region and reviews like these allow them to share their professional insights and learning with one another,� she said.

The second Peer Review will be held in Vanuatu from July 27-1 August 2017.