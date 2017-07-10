Peer review begins

Update: 6:22PM PEER reviews gained political support from Pacific Leaders through the Forum Compact which emerged from the 2009 Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Cairns.
And this week the first in a series
of peer reviews looking at gender and human rights policies and programmes in
Pacific Islands Countries gets underway in Nauru.
The Nauru
Gender and Human Rights Peer Review will be held between beginning today to
July 14 with a women led peer review
team comprising the Government of Tonga Principal Economist, Ma�u �Alipate
Leha, Fiji House of Sarah � Anglican Diocese of Polynesia�s Tupou Vere, and the
Forum Secretariat�s Gender Issues Officer Seema Naidu.
As part of
the review, a workshop on assessing human rights and gender equality
commitments in national and sector plans and budgets will be held with key
government sectors on Tuesday 11 July.
A national
stakeholder consultation will be held on Thursday 13 July.
The Human Rights and Gender Peer
Review supported by the European Union (EU) and the Pacific Islands Forum
Secretariat, will examine good practices, identify barriers, and provide
solutions toward integrating gender and human rights commitments into national
development plans, planning processes and budget cycles.
Dame Meg
Taylor, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum said gender equality and
human rights are foundational values for the Pacific region that we
collectively aspire to upholding.
�These peer
reviews are part of our work under the Forum Compact and they are based on the
idea that we can learn a lot from our Pacific neighbours. We have experienced
people across the region and reviews like these allow them to share their
professional insights and learning with one another,� she said.
The second
Peer Review will be held in Vanuatu from July 27-1 August 2017.