Cathay Medical Mission conducts free surgeries in Labasa

Update: 6:05PM EXPERTS from the Cathay Medical Mission in Taiwan conducted 121 outpatient department clinics at the Labasa hospital last week.

A statement from the Trade Mission of Republic of China (Taiwan) confirmed that the team also scheduled around 20 per cent cases for surgery for the next team which will come again to Labasa hospital around end of November.

They also conducted ultrasonography of neck and thyroids and nine thyroid surgeries.

Patients with conditions ear, nose and throat (ENT) were also seen.