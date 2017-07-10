Internal inquiry conducted on locomotive

Update: 5:44PM THE locomotive that crushed Sunia Mateiwai in Labasa Town last Friday was not loaded with cane.
Fiji Sugar
Corporation chief executive Graham Clark said that the Locomotive No. 11 was travelling from the Labasa Mill to Vunimoli
sector carrying empty rail trucks.
"The loco horn was "on" as usual when approaching a bridge,"
he said.
"The victim was sleeping on the rail tracks on the town end of the
bridge. The loco had crossed the bridge with a few trucks when the driver
noticed the person sleeping on the tracks, a few meters from the bridge end.
"The brake was applied but the loco could not be brought to a complete
stop."
He said an
internal inquiry is being conducted.