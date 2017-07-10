Internal inquiry conducted on locomotive

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:44PM THE locomotive that crushed Sunia Mateiwai in Labasa Town last Friday was not loaded with cane.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive Graham Clark said that the Locomotive No. 11 was travelling from the Labasa Mill to Vunimoli sector carrying empty rail trucks.

"The loco horn was "on" as usual when approaching a bridge," he said.

"The victim was sleeping on the rail tracks on the town end of the bridge. The loco had crossed the bridge with a few trucks when the driver noticed the person sleeping on the tracks, a few meters from the bridge end.

"The brake was applied but the loco could not be brought to a complete stop."

He said an internal inquiry is being conducted.