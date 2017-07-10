Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Monday 10 July

Fisheries to deal with access fees first

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Monday, July 10, 2017

Update: 5:41PM THE Ministry of Fisheries has clarified that its current consultation on proposed changes to access fees would be dealt with first.

Ministry's permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki clarified that other issues regarding fishing wardens and quotas would also be looked at but at a later stage.

His clarification follows concerns from Macuata fishermen and qoliqoli customary rights owners for Government to include quotas, allowing fishermen certain quantity of fish in a period of one year.

Mr Lagataki said the issue of quotas have been discussed a lot and the ministry would certainly consider it.








