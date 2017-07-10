Fisheries to deal with access fees first

Update: 5:41PM THE Ministry of Fisheries has clarified that its current consultation on proposed changes to access fees would be dealt with first.
Ministry's
permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki clarified that other issues regarding
fishing wardens and quotas would also be looked at but at a later stage.
His
clarification follows concerns from Macuata fishermen and qoliqoli customary
rights owners for Government to include quotas, allowing fishermen certain
quantity of fish in a period of one year.
Mr Lagataki
said the issue of quotas have been discussed a lot and the ministry would
certainly consider it.