Traffic officers challenged to remove stigma

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu at opening the Breathalyzer Operators Course this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:36PM A COURSE focusing on the standard operations of the drager machines which is used to conduct breathalyzer tests is being conducted at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu while opening the Breathalyzer Operators Course this morning challenged the traffic officers to change the stigma placed on the Traffic Unit which is often riddled with allegations of corrupt practices.

"You and I know of the stigma placed on the Traffic Unit because of the actions of a few who have faced the consequences of their corrupt practices," ACP Tudravu said.

"The only people who can change that negative image will be you because you are out there in the frontline and your actions can either paint a positive or negative picture of the organization," he said.

ACP Tudravu said the onus was on the officers to conduct their work in a manner that could win the support of the public.

Twenty five officers from the Southern and Eastern Division are attending the course which ends on Friday.