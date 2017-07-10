Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Traffic officers challenged to remove stigma

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 10, 2017

Update: 5:36PM A COURSE focusing on the standard operations of the drager machines which is used to conduct breathalyzer tests is being conducted at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu while opening the Breathalyzer Operators Course this morning challenged the traffic officers to change the stigma placed on the Traffic Unit which is often riddled with allegations of corrupt practices. 

"You and I know of the stigma placed on the Traffic Unit because of the actions of a few who have faced the consequences of their corrupt practices," ACP Tudravu said.

"The only people who can change that negative image will be you because you are out there in the frontline and your actions can either paint a positive or negative picture of the organization," he said.

ACP Tudravu said the onus was on the officers to conduct their work in a manner that could win the support of the public.

Twenty five officers from the Southern and Eastern Division are attending the course which ends on Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63340.6144
JPY 56.571953.5719
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43110.4191
NZD 0.68330.6503
AUD 0.64990.6249
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji fans unhappy
  2. Thousands in their 'bank'
  3. Party reconciles within
  4. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim
  5. Inquiry into deaths
  6. NFP shifts poll focus to process
  7. Ratu Timoci tribute
  8. SODELPA will free Fiji: Radrodro
  9. Parliament to debate national budget
  10. Gates urges victim care

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  4. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  6. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  10. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)