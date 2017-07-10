Traffic officers challenged to remove stigma

Update: 5:36PM A COURSE focusing on the standard operations of the drager machines which is used to conduct breathalyzer tests is being conducted at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.
Assistant
Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu while opening the Breathalyzer
Operators Course this morning challenged the traffic officers to change the
stigma placed on the Traffic Unit which is often riddled with allegations of
corrupt practices.
"You and I
know of the stigma placed on the Traffic Unit because of the actions of a few
who have faced the consequences of their corrupt practices," ACP Tudravu said.
"The only
people who can change that negative image will be you because you are out there
in the frontline and your actions can either paint a positive or negative
picture of the organization," he said.
ACP Tudravu
said the onus was on the officers to conduct their work in a manner that could
win the support of the public.
Twenty five
officers from the Southern and Eastern Division are attending the course which
ends on Friday.