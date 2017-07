/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji FA has announced that the winner of the 2017 INKK Mobile BOG will keep the trophy for good. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:14PM FIJI Football Association (Fiji FA) has made an unprecedented move of allowing the winner of the 2017 INKK Battle of Giants tournament to take ownership of the trophy forever.

This was confirmed in a Fiji FA media release.

"The winner of the 2017 INKK Mobile BOG will keep the trophy for good," Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said in the statement.

"The current silverware has served its purpose," Yusuf said.