Update: 5:08PM SUVA will be looking to end their Battle of the Giants 22-year-old drought in this year's INKK Mobile sponsored event in Labasa.

Suva Football president Ritesh Pratap said they would be gunning to win the tournament this year.

"Like any president, we are going for a win," Pratap said.

The capital side is pooled with hosts Labasa, Rakiraki, and last year?s finalists Nadi in Group A.