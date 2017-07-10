Ruling deferred in media case

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Times publisher Hank Arts and lawyer Feizal Haniff outside the Suva High court today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:03PM THE ruling on the amended information in the case of the Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief Fred Wesley, Fiji Times Ltd publisher and general manager Hank Arts, and contributor Josaia Waqabaca has been fixed for July 27, 2017.

The matter was called today at the High Court in Suva whereby the accused persons appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

The court heard submissions from both the State and the Defence Counsel on the amended information after the defence had claimed that the amended information was defective.

It is alleged Mr Waqabaca, Mr Ravula, Mr Wesley, Mr Arts and Fiji Times Ltd made, or caused to be published, a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper which was likely to incite dislike, antagonism or hatred of the Muslim community.

Bail has been extended to all accused persons.