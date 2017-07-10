Make use of programs: High Commissioner

Update: 5:01PM DESCENDANTS of Girmityas' have been encouraged to make use of the various programs and opportunities available to them through the Indian High Commissioner.
Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said the commission had programs like
scholarships and the 'Know India Program' which gave applicants a chance to
study in India and know the country better.
Speaking
during the Muanidevo Sanatan School Reunion Carnival, Mr Sapkal urged farmers
and their children to take advantage of the various programs that were
available to them through the commission to learn more about India and their
origins.
He said between
1879 and 1960 a total of 65,000 Girmityas arrived in Fiji to work in the cane
fields.