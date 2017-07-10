Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Monday 10 July

Make use of programs: High Commissioner

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, July 10, 2017

Update: 5:01PM DESCENDANTS of Girmityas' have been encouraged to make use of the various programs and opportunities available to them through the Indian High Commissioner.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said the commission had programs like scholarships and the 'Know India Program' which gave applicants a chance to study in India and know the country better.

Speaking during the Muanidevo Sanatan School Reunion Carnival, Mr Sapkal urged farmers and their children to take advantage of the various programs that were available to them through the commission to learn more about India and their origins.

He said between 1879 and 1960 a total of 65,000 Girmityas arrived in Fiji to work in the cane fields.








