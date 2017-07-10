Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Monday 10 July

Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 10, 2017

Update: 4:28PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today congratulated the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Opposition member Viliame Gavoka during his response to the 2017 ? 2018 National Budget.

"......I especially want to congratulate the AG and his wife, Ella, on the arrival on Friday of a new member of their family - a baby girl called Iman," Mr Bainimarama said. 

"It is obviously the happiest of times for the entire family and I am sure that every member of Parliament joins me in wishing them well," he said.

"That family includes the new baby's grandfather opposite, the Honourable Viliame Gavoka, who has an even bigger grin on his face this morning than usual," Mr Bainimarama said.

He further stated he hopes Mr Gavoka's excitement will mean that the Opposition member's contribution to the budget debate will be a lot more positive than usual.

"......we also want to wish him a happy birthday. He celebrated his birthday last Saturday. So, congratulations."








