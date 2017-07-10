Newly badged officers reminded to be humble

Update: 4:03PM TWENTY three Police cadets were badged this morning by Police Commissioner, Brigadier- General Sitiveni Qiliho at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.
In
delivering his address, Brig- Gen Qiliho reminded the newly badged cadets on
the need for them to be humble if they wanted to be commissioned after the
38 months of training.
"Cadets, I
know you are all looking at this course as a means of personal growth and
improving your life but I ask you to always keep in mind the reason as to why
you chose a career as a police officer," he said.
"We are
here to serve and that should be entrenched in your mind during this training.
"No one
said being a police officer would be a walk in the park but like I say, this is
the life we signed up for."