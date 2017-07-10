Newly badged officers reminded to be humble

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 23 officers will be undergoing the 38 months training and if successful will be commissioned with an Inspector's rank. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:03PM TWENTY three Police cadets were badged this morning by Police Commissioner, Brigadier- General Sitiveni Qiliho at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

In delivering his address, Brig- Gen Qiliho reminded the newly badged cadets on the need for them to be humble if they wanted to be commissioned after the 38 months of training.

"Cadets, I know you are all looking at this course as a means of personal growth and improving your life but I ask you to always keep in mind the reason as to why you chose a career as a police officer," he said.

"We are here to serve and that should be entrenched in your mind during this training.

"No one said being a police officer would be a walk in the park but like I say, this is the life we signed up for."