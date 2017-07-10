Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Monday 10 July

Workshop aimed at improving coconut industry

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, July 10, 2017

Update: 3:55PM A WORKSHOP aimed at improving the coconut industry in the Pacific will be held in Nadi this week.

More than 50 stakeholders from the Pacific region and experts from South East Asia and the Caribbean will participate in the three-day training which begins tomorrow.

The "Coconut Industry Development for the Pacific Value Chain Stakeholders Workshop" is organised by the Coconut Industry Development for the Pacific project, a $9.33 million joint initiative with the Pacific Community (SPC), the European Union (EU) and the African Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP).

Discussions during the forum will centre on trends, opportunities, constraints and challenges that the industry and stakeholders face.








