Brilliant budget: PM

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 10, 2017

Update: 3:39PM WITH this budget, we have again kept the faith with our people - every Fijian worker and especially the young, the elderly and the vulnerable.

Prime Minister made the comment while addressing the Fijian parliament in his response reply to the 2017 - 2018, budget.

".....the FijiFirst Government has kept its promise to the Fijian people to govern in the interests of everyone," Mr Bainimarama.

"We have produced a blueprint that is in their interests above all else. And I want to pay tribute to the Honourable Attorney General and Minister for Economy and his hardworking team for their dedication and commitment," he said.

"Because I think the 2017 Budget isn't just imaginative. It is brilliant. It is a brilliant budget."








