Brilliant budget: PM

Update: 3:39PM WITH this budget, we have again kept the faith with our people - every Fijian worker and especially the young, the elderly and the vulnerable.
Prime Minister made the comment while addressing the Fijian
parliament in his response reply to the
2017 - 2018, budget.
".....the FijiFirst Government has kept its promise to the
Fijian people to govern in the interests of everyone," Mr Bainimarama.
"We have produced a blueprint that is in their interests
above all else. And I want to pay tribute to the Honourable Attorney General
and Minister for Economy and his hardworking team for their dedication and
commitment," he said.
"Because I think the 2017 Budget isn't just imaginative. It
is brilliant. It is a brilliant budget."