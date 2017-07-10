Decline in grouper fish species

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Donu (left) and kawakawa that belong to the grouper fish species held up by Sireli Turaga at the Bailey Bridge, Laucala Beach Estate. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:18PM THE groupers (family epinephelidae) are key components of coastal tropical marine ecosystems and are highly valued as both food and for income throughout the Pacific region.

A statement from the Ministry of Fisheries said in Fiji they were Grade A fish and fetched high prices.

The statement said the species were preferred eating fish for many people and an important part of coastal fisheries across the country.

"They are also favoured in the local hotel and restaurant trades and a major reef fish sought-after for export as a food fish," the statement said.

"However, as fishing pressures increase on coastal fisheries (more boats, more SCUBA, night fishing, and more fishermen), to supply food (subsistence) for fishing communities and for more cash, fish populations are starting to decline.

"Declines have been particularly marked for larger groupers for which additional pressures to exploit are growing, in particular for exporting to Chinese communities overseas."