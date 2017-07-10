Decline in grouper fish species

Update: 3:18PM THE groupers (family epinephelidae) are key components of coastal tropical marine ecosystems and are highly valued as both food and for income throughout the Pacific region.
A statement
from the Ministry of Fisheries said in Fiji they were Grade A fish and fetched
high prices.
The
statement said the species were preferred eating fish for many people and an
important part of coastal fisheries across the country.
"They are
also favoured in the local hotel and restaurant trades and a major reef fish
sought-after for export as a food fish," the statement said.
"However,
as fishing pressures increase on coastal fisheries (more boats, more SCUBA,
night fishing, and more fishermen), to supply food (subsistence) for fishing
communities and for more cash, fish populations are starting to decline.
"Declines
have been particularly marked for larger groupers for which additional
pressures to exploit are growing, in particular for exporting to Chinese
communities overseas."