SODELPA will free Fiji: Radrodro

Update: 2:33PM WE will free Fiji.

Shadow Minister for Economy, Transport and Infrastructure Aseri Radrodro stressed this in his official response to the 2017 - 2018 Budget for the Opposition in Parliament this morning.

Mr Radrodro said Fijians deserve a government that will ensure real stability and freedom, and not one patrolled by the Defense Forces and draconian tax laws, or FICAC laws.

"They deserve a government that truly ensures equal participation in nation building, and an equal and equitable share of the cake," Mr Radrodro said.

"A government that forges understanding between the major races in Fiji, and fosters national reconciliation and healing," he said.

"A government that allows businesses to run without constant interference.

"And allows civil servants and the ordinary workers of this country not to constantly look over the shoulder when they want to talk about job security and better remuneration opportunities."

Mr Radrodro said team SODELPA will do that.