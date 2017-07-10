SODELPA will free Fiji: Radrodro

Update: 2:33PM WE will free Fiji.
Shadow Minister for Economy, Transport and Infrastructure
Aseri Radrodro stressed this in his official response to the 2017 - 2018 Budget
for the Opposition in Parliament this morning.
Mr Radrodro said Fijians deserve a government that will
ensure real stability and freedom, and not one patrolled by the Defense Forces
and draconian tax laws, or FICAC laws.
"They deserve a government that truly ensures equal
participation in nation building, and an equal and equitable share of the cake,"
Mr Radrodro said.
"A government that forges understanding between the major
races in Fiji, and fosters national reconciliation and healing," he said.
"A government that allows businesses to run without constant
interference.
"And allows civil servants and the ordinary workers of this
country not to constantly look over the shoulder when they want to talk about
job security and better remuneration opportunities."
Mr Radrodro said team SODELPA will do that.