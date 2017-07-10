Radrodro: FijiFirst Govt collecting more tax

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aseri Radrodro outside parliament today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 2:16PM THE FijiFirst Government is collecting more tax than any other time in Fiji?s history.

Opposition member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro highlighted this while making the official response to the 2017 - 2018 Budget for the Opposition in Parliament this morning.

"They first hit the billion dollar mark in 2014. And have raised a consistent tax level since," Mr Radrodro said.

"Yet they've added $5.2 billion to Fiji's national debt," he said.

The Shadow Minister for Economy, Transport and Infrastructure said no other government has ever carried Fiji to a precarious level of indebtedness.

"What this budget is trying to do, is make Government remain popular.

"Subsequently, prudent financial policies that would otherwise be an attribute of a responsible government have been overlooked."