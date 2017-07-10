Twin sisters graduate as police cadets

Update: 2:00PM A PAIR of twins from Qalela, Tavua, were among the officers who graduated after completing the basic recruits course for the Fiji Police Force in a ceremony held at the Fiji Police Academy this morning.
Rishika and
Prishika Nand were congratulated by Police Commissioner Brigadier General
Sitiveni Qiliho after successfully completing the six month training program.
They have also been
selected to undergo cadet training which provides an opportunity to fast track
their career in the force.
"From a young age
we have always desired the same things," said Rishika. "Academically we also
pursued the same field of study and when the opportunity came to be a part of
the Fiji Police Force we jumped at the chance."
The twenty three
cadet officers will be based in the Western Division and, if successful, they
will be commissioned as Inspectors at the end of the 38 months of training.
Twelve cadets are
female officers while eleven are male.