Twin sisters graduate as police cadets

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, July 10, 2017

Update: 2:00PM A PAIR of twins from Qalela, Tavua, were among the officers who graduated after completing the basic recruits course for the Fiji Police Force in a ceremony held at the Fiji Police Academy this morning.

Rishika and Prishika Nand were congratulated by Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho after successfully completing the six month training program.

They have also been selected to undergo cadet training which provides an opportunity to fast track their career in the force.

"From a young age we have always desired the same things," said Rishika. "Academically we also pursued the same field of study and when the opportunity came to be a part of the Fiji Police Force we jumped at the chance."

The twenty three cadet officers will be based in the Western Division and, if successful, they will be commissioned as Inspectors at the end of the 38 months of training.

