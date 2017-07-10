Kalabu murder trial to begin next week

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:50PM THE State will be calling four witnesses in the trial of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death by his older brother.

Aisake Vana Junior who is charged with one count of murder for the alleged offence appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva this morning.

The defence informed the court that they will be calling two witnesses.

The incident occurred on April 5 last year in Kalabu when an argument allegedly broke out between the accused and his younger brother over a bowl of dhal.

The younger brother allegedly threw a punch at the accused before he was allegedly stabbed in retaliation.

Bail has been extended for the accused.

The trial will begin next Monday before Justice Perera.