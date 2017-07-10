Kalabu murder trial to begin next week

Update: 1:50PM THE State will be calling four witnesses in the trial of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death by his older brother.
Aisake Vana Junior
who is charged with one count of murder for the alleged offence appeared before
Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva this morning.
The defence informed
the court that they will be calling two witnesses.
The incident occurred on April 5
last year in Kalabu when an argument allegedly broke out between the accused and his
younger brother over a bowl of dhal.
The younger brother allegedly
threw a punch at the accused before he was allegedly stabbed in retaliation.
Bail has
been extended for the accused.
The trial
will begin next Monday before Justice Perera.