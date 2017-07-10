Police: Be mindful of excessive consumption of alcohol

Update: 12:33PM A MAN is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted his wife and injured his one-month-old baby.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the baby and his mother
sustained injuries after they were allegedly assaulted on Saturday night.
"It is alleged that the 24-year-old suspect who is the
22-year-old victim's husband and the child's father came home drunk and started
an argument whereby he assaulted his wife and in the process seriously injured
their one month old baby," Ms Naisoro said.
She said the unfortunate incident resulted in the baby
sustaining serious injuries and is currently admitted at the Intensive Care
Unit in Tavua.
"Members of the public are being urged to be mindful of the
consequences the excessive consumption of alcohol can have on the safety of
their loved ones," Ms Naisoro said.
Investigations continue.