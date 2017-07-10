Police: Be mindful of excessive consumption of alcohol

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:33PM A MAN is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted his wife and injured his one-month-old baby.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the baby and his mother sustained injuries after they were allegedly assaulted on Saturday night.

"It is alleged that the 24-year-old suspect who is the 22-year-old victim's husband and the child's father came home drunk and started an argument whereby he assaulted his wife and in the process seriously injured their one month old baby," Ms Naisoro said.

She said the unfortunate incident resulted in the baby sustaining serious injuries and is currently admitted at the Intensive Care Unit in Tavua.

"Members of the public are being urged to be mindful of the consequences the excessive consumption of alcohol can have on the safety of their loved ones," Ms Naisoro said.

Investigations continue.