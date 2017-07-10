Fiji Time: 3:05 PM on Monday 10 July

Uni supports COP 23

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, July 10, 2017

LAUTOKA'S own fully fledged university continues to throw its support behind Fiji's efforts to bring the impact of climate change to the world stage.

University of Fiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir said while the university held monthly seminars focused on climate change in anticipation of COP 23 in Germany, the institution was also incorporating awareness into its long term plans.

"We just introduced our new strategic plan for 2017 to 2021 and in that particular plan we are talking about helping the Government of Fiji build a knowledge-based society in Fiji," he said.

"The whole concept of building a knowledge-based society is based on co-operation and one of those integral partnerships is what we have with Government and our role in raising awareness on climate change.

The university has held four COP 23 seminar so far.

"COP 23 is important for us because the Prime Minister is the chairman of the COP 23 conference in Bonn, Germany, late this year and this is a big boost for Fiji. The Prime Minister will be presiding over 150 countries and why it's important for us and we felt as part of our development of a knowledge-based society is create some kind of awareness of this conference and all important topic of climate change."

"We hold these seminars to show case the significance of COP 23 to Fiji and the South Pacific region as a whole because of all of the ravages that climate change has caused to their environment.

"Our university as small as it is, is playing a significant role in raising awareness on this phenomenon as we look forward to this global conference."








