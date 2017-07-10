ACS 70th anniversary logo competition offers $700 prizemoney

/ Front page / News

TO celebrate their 70th year anniversary, members of the Adi Cakobau School alumnae have opened a logo competition inviting designers and artists from across the country to participate.

The ACS former scholars have planned a grand celebration leading up to the school's 70th year anniversary which will take place next year.

The platinum anniversary activities will include public seminars, community cultural exhibitions, social events, awareness activities, rural outreach program, career support programs for current students and the production of media products.

ACS Old Girls Incorporated president Ilisapeci Movono said the logo competition, which was the first of the pre-platinum activities, would reward the winning design with $700.

"We are looking for a logo that reflects the culture and ethos of the school, its journey over the past 70 years and its vision in the 21st Century. The design should be dynamic, unique, creative, and current," she said.

"ACS was built for the betterment of Fijian women and its very inception testifies to the belief that our leaders at the time had for the importance of raising women to position of leadership."

Mrs Movono said the association wanted to include every member of the community who may be interested in the role that the school had in advancing the place of women and in advancing education for all Fijians.

The competition began on July 5 and would close at 5pm on August 11.

The details of the competition can also be found on www.facebook.com/ACSGoingPlatinum