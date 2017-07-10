Residents complain of bus service

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lidia Matamalumu and Anareta Tinaidegei walk along the Navauvau Settlement stretch in Buabua where bus services have been a problem in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

RESIDENTS of Buabua in Lautoka are facing a number of transport issues allegedly caused by a problematic bus service.

Concerned resident Shalen Chand claimed that passengers were forced to walk home on a number of occasions because the buses developed mechanical problems while servicing this route.

"This has been happening for almost three months," he claimed.

"There are about 10 houses that are being serviced because the bus only stops half way and doesn't finish the route."

Mr Chand said people returning from work in the afternoon were also affected.

"Some are travelling all the way from Nadi and Ba and then they have to walk to their homes."

He said most of the roads were in good condition. Another resident Kitione Selei said children woke up as early as 5am to walk to Qalitu Primary, the nearest school.

He said while the students were dropped at home by a rural service vehicle in the afternoon, workers were not so fortunate.

Anareta Tinadegei resides at Navauvau Settlement where the bus service issue was affecting residents the most.

She said most workers had to carry groceries and walk for about 30 minutes to their homes.

"Most of us don't have any money to spend on paying for a taxi or van to take us all the way home. It's too expensive."

She said most passengers preferred to pay the $1.10 bus fare.

Lautoka General Transport managing director Pyara Singh refuted the claims.

"We keep our buses in good condition and we get them tested by the Land Transport Authority at the required time," he said.

"We don't have any issues with the bus and if the residents have any issues with our services, then they have to inform us so we can improve our services for our people."