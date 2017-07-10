Kant: Nature is a teacher

/ Front page / News

NOT everything that needs to be learnt can be achieved inside classrooms, says Wainikoro Public School headteacher Sashi Kant

Mr Kant told members of the Scouts and Girl Guides Club at his school that nature was a great teacher.

"This is one of the reasons that the Ministry of Education introduced these clubs," he said.

"Children like you need to learn about life lessons that cannot be taught within the four walls of the classroom.

"Being a member of the Girl Guides and Scouts clubs teaches young children like you to become good leaders and to make sound decisions when faced with challenges later on in life.

"Attending this camp will enable you to strategise and find solutions to your problems later on in life."

Mr Kant urged students to appreciate their times spent with friends adding that spending time away from their families would help them to become independent.

"Parents need to find time to spend quality time with their children in natural settings like this to strengthen their bond and to make their children learn to appreciate the things that life has to offer which lies beyond the walls of homes," he said.

"I am also grateful that we have the Canadian team with us from the Mission Secondary School who is very much a part of our hearts even though we are worlds apart."

Students and staff members of Wainikoro Public School also bade their friends from Canada farewell during the camp fire night on Thursday.

The Canadians built a laboratory at the school during their two weeks stay.