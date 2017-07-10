Chosen to lead

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

AFTER seeing the difference among his people over the past decades, Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali decided to resolve the matter.

He also saw the abundant supply of fruits and crops in the chiefly village of Sogobiau in Macuata affected, believed to be a result of the differences.

These observations were done when he was much younger and not installed as Tui Nadogo.

"I saw the differences in this village and my dad and uncles were the chiefs of this district then, but I always wondered what to do to resolve the situation," he said.

"I remember growing up in this village, in an environment that was full of crops and wild yams that we didn't have to plant.

"The sea was always filled with lots of fish and seafood and we didn't have to go out far into our qoliqoli to get our supply."

So when he was installed as Tui Nadogo, he conducted a reconciliation ceremony among his family and the other traditional clans of Sogobiau.

"Last month, I decided to reconcile with my family first where I presented a tabua (whale's tooth) to ask for their forgiveness," Ratu Ilisaniti said.

"When they accepted my reconciliation, I then told them that we needed to seek the forgiveness of the yavusa Wainikoro and yavusa Sogobiau.

"We did that last month and I have seen a big difference in my village. The yams are growing wild again and the qoliqoli is rich with seafood."

Ratu Ilisaniti said he knew that reconciliation with his people and the other two traditional clans was imperative because his chiefly clan was traditionally taken to Sogobiau to hold the title of Tui Nadogo.

"Our ancestors were travelling around the country and they arrived in Wainikoro. When they got there, they saw that people were already living there, but the people of Wainikoro accepted them," he said.

"When sugarcane farming started in Wainikoro, the settlement where our ancestors lived was chosen by CSR (Colonial Sugar Refining) for cane farming.

"So they had to look for another settlement and they shifted to Tutu Island, just near Sogobiau.

"While living on Tutu, the Tui Macuata at that time came to Sogobiau to look for Ratu Osea Batiloga, who was also a chief and he had led this group of ancestors."

When the Tui Macuata then, only known as Ratu Peni, arrived at Sogobiau, the villagers informed him that Ratu Osea was staying at Tutu Island.

He then asked the villagers of Sogobiau — members of the yavusa Sogobiau and yavusa Wainikoro — to travel to Tutu to bring Ratu Osea to lead the district of Nadogo and settle in Sogobiau.

"That's how we have settled in this village. We were brought from Tutu Island to this village to serve the people of Wainikoro and Nadogo and the people of Sogobiau," Ratu Ilisaniti said.

"I am never ashamed to say that we were brought here by the Tui Macuata of those days because that is the truth. In acknowledging the truth, I have been able to perform my chiefly duties well because I know my purpose of being here and that is to serve the people.

"The graves of our ancestors are still on Tutu Island and the foundation of the old village which we visit every now and then."

On the reconciliation ceremony at Sogobiau last month, Ratu Ilisaniti said he brought together the members of the yavusa Sogobiau and yavusa Wainikoro.

"I presented the tabua on behalf of my people and asked the members of the traditional clans to forgive us if we have tried to overrule them in some ways," he said.

"I reminded my people and my chiefly clan of Valelevu that we were brought to Sogobiau to look after the villagers and to serve them too.

"We accepted one another and agreed to put behind our differences and we have seen growth in this community with abundant blessings of crops and seafood. I have always believed that if we follow the principles of the Bible which includes reconciliation, God will bless us abundantly and everything will fall into place," said Ratu Ilisaniti.