Strengthen human rights commission

FIJI needs to strengthen its Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (FHARDC) as soon as possible to provide an independent mechanism for Fiji islanders to enforce their human rights.

That's the recommendation from the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Contemporary forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, following a fact finding mission to Fiji in December last year.

In an independent report the special rapporteur, Mutuma Ruteere, urged that strengthening the commission and according it with the necessary resources to ensure it functions properly and secure the necessary confidence and legitimacy of relevant actors was an urgent priority for stakeholders.

In the detailed report released last month, Mr Ruteere recommended that the FHARDC should meet the requirements of the Paris Principles and should seek accreditation as soon as possible.

"The Government should promptly sign and ratify the key international instruments, including: the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; the Convention against Discrimination in Education; and the International Convention on the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families as well as the ILO Convention on Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, 1989 (C169)," Mr Ruteere said.

He also outlined that guidance should be given to the FHRADC, as well as the national courts, on how human rights-related complaints should be adjudicated.

"The experience of other national human rights institutions from the region can serve as a valuable example to strengthen this commission."

Mr Ruteere also recommended that all vacant positions of human rights commissioners at the FHRADC should be duly filled.

While the special rapporteur was impressed by the commitment of the Government as well as all other actors to build a strong, open, inclusive and resilient Fijian society, he said he was also aware of Fiji's human rights history.

Mr Ruteere said he was encouraged by the stated commitment of various political leaders to build a Fiji that guaranteed equality for all citizens, irrespective of their race, ethnic background, religion, and of efforts to redress past policies of racial and ethnic discrimination.

He also outlined Fiji's complexities in combating hate speech and recommended measures to address racial and ethnic incitement on the internet and social media.

FHRADC director Ashwin Raj has welcomed the independent report prepared by the special rapporteur.

"The report of the special rapporteur underscores the fundamental role of the Commission in providing the institutional framework for combating racism and discrimination that not only provides policy guidance to Government, but also in monitoring compliance by the State with its treaty obligations under CERD, educating the public about human rights and freedoms as well as receiving and investigating complaints and providing assistance and guidance to victims of alleged acts of racism and discrimination," Mr Raj said.

He said the FHARDC fully concurred with the recommendations of the special rapporteur that the commission must be strengthened to meet the requirements of the Paris Principles and regain its accreditation status with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).

"To this end, the commission is working towards its accreditation under the guidance of the Asia-Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions (APF) as well as the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions and will submit its application for accreditation this year."

Mr Raj said for a national human rights institution whose accreditation was suspended since 2007 and was dormant for nearly a decade, FHRADC had in the past year alone publicly demonstrated its independence, commitment to upholding human rights and holding institutions to account.