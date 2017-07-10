Studying violence against women

/ Front page / News

UNIVERSITY of Fiji is set to introduce a new course that would encourage research in the area of violence against women.

UniFiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir said the societal issue was a major problem in the country.

"We are working very hard to ensure that we get this course up and running because we feel that its an important issue that needs to be approached from an academia point of view," he said.

"There are a lot of cases of violence against women in all groups of this country. It's not confined to one group in particular and not confined to one age group either.

"It's a big problem that needs to be addressed.

"I think the Government of Fiji is addressing it and I think they're doing their own campaigns against it and we want to play a role in that process too."

Prof Misir said their approach would be different.

"Our approach is a little on the research nature because through true research you are able to get important evidence and important new knowledge and innovations to combat certain issues and that includes violence against women.

"Through research you are also able to develop the kind of interventions that are necessary to prevent violence against women.

"So we believe that it's important to address this issue in a practical sense by finding out through research why this is such a huge problem in the country's society."

"It is equally important that we have appropriate evidence and knowledge to ensure that we can come up with interventions and measures to address violence against women in Fiji."