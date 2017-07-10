Land and $70k query

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image University graduate, Shelvin Samlesh holding on to his certificates. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

CONCERNS have been raised on Government's assistance to graduates of the Fiji College of Agriculture.

The Agriculture Ministry's assistance includes a piece of leased land to farm and funding of $70,000 through a loan from the Fiji Development Bank.

The graduates, who live in Labasa, have claimed that since graduating last year, no assistance has been given to them.

Graduate Shelvin Samlesh said he waited for a year and was unemployed.

"We saw an advertisement in the paper that we would be given a piece of land and $70,000, but until now I'm still at home and still have not received anything," he said.

Mr Samlesh said it would be great if the ministry clarified the advertised information.

"I have visited the Ministry of Agriculture office here in Labasa so many times, but it seems no one knows about the program and the advertisement so I am really lost," he said.

"I finished my two-year course which began in 2014 and I graduated last year and I'm still stuck at home and would really appreciate if someone from the ministry could help me on what to do."

Another student, Kamlesh Nand said he did the same program and had not heard anything from the ministry yet.

Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said 11 graduates benefited from the program.

Mr Singh urged the complainants to write to the ministry for any queries.

"We would be happy to assist them and if they could just write to the ministry and we will look into their concerns," he said.

"There are 11 students so far who have received a tenancy for the land under that program and with the $70,000. The Fiji Development Bank gives it to them as part of their project," he said.